Data: Insurers Have Paid $13B on Louisiana Ida Claims

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through June 30. This data is the third measure of damage from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state on August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm and affected 25 parishes.

Policyholders have filed 460,709 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of June 30. Of those claims, 299,440, or 65%, were closed with payment, garnering $9.8 billion in payments for damage caused by the hurricane.

“If inflation or the discovery of previously unknown damage caused the cost of your repair to increase since you received the initial payment from your insurance company, you have the right to file a supplemental claim,” said Donelon. “I encourage any policyholder having problems getting their insurer to pay a claim to call us at (800) 259-5300 and file a complaint.”

The updated Ida information was generated from a data call issued by the Louisiana Department of Insurance for all authorized property and casualty insurers and surplus lines insurers to submit their claims data on Hurricane Ida. The figures include claims from personal and commercial insurance. Claims and payment data from the National Flood Insurance Program is not included as it is not regulated by the LDI.

The data call figures released today represent the most comprehensive look to date of insured losses in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. Data for hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta and Laura is available here. The data is also available by parish.

The LDI will continue collecting data from property and casualty insurers to monitor the Ida-related claims process. The final deadline for data submission is October 7, 2022.