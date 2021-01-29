Data, Graphs Show COVID-19 Impact on St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE, La. – The St. Tammany Corporation’s, the economic development for St. Tammany Parish, released a report on the economic effects of COVID-19 this week. Some key takeaways:
- St. Tammany is approaching 20,000 COVID-19 cases in 11 months.
- Small businesses are among the hardest-hit by the pandemic-induced recession, with their revenues still reduced by more than half of what they were one year ago in January 2020. 75% of small business owners reporting that their business has been negatively affected by the pandemic.
- Unemployment claims are again trending upward both nationally and locally. During the first full week of January, 1.2 million people filed unemployment claims nationwide.
