Darren Walker to Speak at BGR’s 2021 Virtual Annual Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Governmental Research has announced a virtual presentation of its 2021 annual luncheon, which will feature Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a $13 billion international social justice philanthropy. Walker will discuss “Philanthropy as an Agent for Change in the Public Sector: Priorities, Process and Impact in New Orleans and Other Cities” via Zoom Webinar from 11 a.m. to 12 noon (CST) on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Through the sponsorship of the Zemurray Foundation, this year’s event is free and only requires registration in advance.

“We are excited about the reach of a virtual event and honored to host one of America’s most accomplished nonprofit and foundation executives as our featured speaker,” said Amy L. Glovinsky, president and CEO of BGR. “With decades of achievement in creating positive community impact, Darren Walker is an extraordinary source of information about the ability of philanthropy to shape public policy. And we shouldn’t overlook his significant, local connection through his work to catalyze transformative change in post-Katrina New Orleans.”

Walker’s local involvement in philanthropic investment began during his years as vice president for foundation initiatives at the Rockefeller Foundation, when he oversaw the foundation’s investment in planning efforts and other recovery initiatives for post-Katrina New Orleans. Five years later, he moved to the Ford Foundation, which has invested tens of millions of dollars in the city to rebuild and improve physical and civic infrastructure. The foundation has provided working capital and technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of the city’s community development sector. It has contributed to the ongoing revitalization of neighborhoods such as Central City. In addition to leading the Ford Foundation, Mr. Walker is co-founder and chair of the Presidents’ Council on Disability Inclusion in Philanthropy.

For questions about registering for the event, contact Marci Schramm at (504) 525-4152, ext. 108, or mschramm@bgr.org.