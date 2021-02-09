Danos Wins Production Operations Contract

GRAY, La. – Oil service provider Danos has been awarded a multi-year contract for production operations with a major oil and gas producer in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, Danos has transitioned 107 personnel to the company’s employment over a 30-day period with zero safety or operational issues. The contract began in October, and the employee transition was completed on Nov. 9.

Danos will be providing traditional production service operations and maintenance personnel, such as operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and electricians. Many of the positions are located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as at the customer’s Lafayette warehouse.

“Our production services team is second to none,” said Owner Paul Danos. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people. I am proud of our team and their ability to remain in lockstep with our customers’ needs.”

Danos has over 2,100 employees working in the Gulf of Mexico, South Louisiana, the Permian and Delaware Basins, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Marcellus Shale.