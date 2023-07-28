Danos Ventures Seeking Acquisition Opportunities

GRAY, La. – Family-owned investment firm Danos Ventures said it is seeking acquisition opportunities in the energy sector.

Recently, DV acquired Wood’s offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations. Danos LLC said the investment expands its footprint in the Gulf of Mexico and increases customer support capabilities and growth opportunities for its 2,700 employees.

“We see tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth in both traditional and alternative energy,” says Eric Danos, CEO of DV, in a press release. “The strategic acquisition of companies that complement or enhance our existing core capabilities positions us to have a meaningful impact for generations to come.”

Danos said DV is particularly interested in traditional energy services opportunities as well as energy transition, specifically carbon capture and sequestration, emissions reduction and hydrogen.