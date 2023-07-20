Danos Secures Gulf of Mexico Contracts

Photo provided by Danos

GRAY, La. – Energy services provider Danos has been awarded a contract to perform work across BP’s five assets in the Gulf of Mexico. The three-year agreement includes planning and estimating, fabrication, installation and maintenance repair.

“This contract serves as a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication,” said CEO Paul Danos in a press release. “We look forward to delivering exceptional service to bp and to contributing to the global energy supply.”

Work for the contract began in April. The scope of work includes fabrication, construction, scaffolding and rope access, coatings and insulation, instrumentation and electrical, and valve services.

Danos earned the contract after an audit of its quality procedures, including onsite visits and discussions with the team.

Danos has secured several other major contracts for Gulf of Mexico assets, including an agreement with a multinational oil and gas company to perform insulation and rope access isolation, a contract for fabrication services on two facilities for an American midstream energy company operating in the Gulf of Mexico and a coatings contract to perform high-pressure water blasting for corrosion and protective coatings for an American energy company.

Headquartered in Gray, Louisiana, Danos has provided production services since 1947. Today, the company has over 2,700 employees operating across its production and project service lines.