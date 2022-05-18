Danos Promotes Melanie Hill to General Manager of Shale

GRAY, La. – From Danos:

Danos has promoted Melanie Hill to general manager of shale. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Danos’ activity in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Rocky Mountain areas. In addition, she will manage Danos’ renewables business in Texas, California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.

“Melanie has continuously proven to be an asset to Danos since she started with the company two years ago,” said Danos Owner and CEO Paul Danos. “We are grateful for the work that she has done to solidify and strengthen Danos’ business, and we are excited to welcome her to this new leadership role.”

With over ten years of industry experience, Hill joined Danos in 2020 as a business development representative. She also served as the company’s onshore operations manager prior to her recent promotion to general manager of shale.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Danos shale and renewables teams and look forward to helping the company continue to solve big challenges for its customers,” said Hill.

Hill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Professional Accountancy from Stephen F. Austin State University. She resides in Houston.