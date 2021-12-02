Danos Names Shawn Portier General Manager of Energy Systems

GRAY – Shawn Portier has taken on the role of general manager of energy systems at Danos. Portier will oversee Danos’ automation, instrumentation and electrical, mechanical maintenance, power generation, and valve and well head service lines. He will assume this leadership position while maintaining his current role as instrumentation and electrical (I&E) operations manager

“Shawn has shown himself to be a key asset with our I&E services group, bringing a proven track record of customer satisfaction,” said company CEO Paul Danos. “We’re confident he will lead our energy systems teams in continuing to deliver the quality service that our customers have come to expect.”

A 17-year industry veteran, Portier joined Danos in 2008. In 2019, he was named operations manager of Danos’ I&E service line. A 2002 graduate of South Terrebonne High School, Portier began his career through Terrebonne Vo-Tech, a technical training program for high school students.

Portier and his wife Tori live in Bourg, Louisiana, with their three daughters, ages 13, 11 and seven.