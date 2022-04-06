Danos Marks 75 Years in Business

GRAY, La. (press release) – From its founding in 1947 in Larose, La., Danos has continuously evolved and expanded to serve its customers. This year, the family-owned and managed company celebrates 75 years as a leading service provider to the energy industry. With nearly 2,500 employees, Danos services approximately 150 customers across 17 states.

CEO Paul Danos credits the company’s longevity to three generations of leadership upholding an unwavering commitment to shared values.

“When I reflect on the key to Danos’ sustained success, I think about our values of integrity, safety, service, respect and improvement. These founding principles have guided the company for 75 years. Although we’ve said them in different ways over the years, they are the core of who our organization is today,” he said.

Throughout 2022, Danos will be celebrating with a 75th Anniversary Road Show. The company will host a series of events in Louisiana and Texas to honor and thank employees, customers and the many partners who have been integral to the organization’s success since 1947. In addition, company employees have pledged to volunteer 1,947 hours to nonprofit organizations in honor of the Danos’ founding year.

As for the company’s future in the ever-evolving energy industry, Danos says, “While many of our established service offerings remain vital to the transitioning industry, we are also actively expanding our capabilities to ensure we remain in step with our customers.”

In recent years, the expansion has included significant advancements in technology-based solutions delivering improved workforce capacity and employee skill development and an automated warehouse management system that improves operational efficiency and increases customers’ returns.

“We are excited about the future and the growing number of opportunities to deliver the ‘Danos difference’ to new and established customers,” said Danos.