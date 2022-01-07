Danos Hires Knight and Promotes Williams

GRAY, La. — Jerry Knight has joined Danos leadership as general manager of project services. A 30-year industry veteran, Knight will lead Danos’ fabrication, construction, coatings, scaffolding and rope access service lines.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Jerry for a number of years, and he brings a wealth of knowledge from his extensive industry experience,” said Danos Vice President of Projects James Callahan. “His prior roles working for energy providers bring a fresh perspective that will be a great addition to our team.”

Before joining Danos, Knight worked for nearly 14 years at Williams, where he held several roles, most recently as technical services manager for the Gulf of Mexico. Prior to Williams, he worked at Occidental Chemical Corporation for 16 years.

Knight graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He and his wife Monica live in Lockport, Louisiana, and have three children and four grandchildren.

Additionally, Danos has promoted Nicole Williams to marketing and communication manager. A graduate of Northwestern State University,

Williams has nearly 30 years of marketing experience.

“Nicole has been integral to Danos’ marketing efforts for 13 years, and she continues to add value to our team. This is a well-deserved promotion, and we are excited to officially welcome her to the leadership team,” said CEO Paul Danos.

Williams joined Danos in 2008 and previously served as the company’s external communication lead. She and her husband Reuben live in Larose, Louisiana, and have three children and one grandchild.