Danos Hires Executive Account Manager for Chevron

GRAY, La. – Danos has hired Isaac Villarreal to serve as its newest executive account manager. A 30-year industry veteran, he will be responsible for overseeing and growing Danos’ 74-year relationship with Chevron.

“Isaac is an excellent addition to our team,” said company CEO Paul Danos. “He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a long career at Chevron, perfect for overseeing the relationship that dates to 1947 when Chevron became Danos’ first customer.”

Villareal retired from Chevron in December 2020 after a 20-year career with the company. At Chevron, he worked in both upstream and downstream business units and held multiple management roles in operations, aviation and marketing. His geographical areas of responsibility included Hawaii, the Bahamas, California, Colorado and Texas.

Villareal holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from California State University Long Beach. A native of Los Angeles, Villareal resides in Houston.