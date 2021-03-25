Danos Foundation Announces 2021 Grants to 24 Nonprofits

GRAY, La. – The Danos Foundation is awarding charitable grants to 24 nonprofits totaling $89,000. The grants are part of the foundation’s Danos GIVES program, which is funded by employee and company contributions. Since its establishment in 2017, the Danos Foundation has provided nearly $500,000 through its GIVES, WORKS and CARES programs. This year’s GIVES recipients are located in south Louisiana, west Texas and Pennsylvania, all areas where Danos employees work and live.

“Our goal is to make a positive impact by providing financial assistance to organizations serving their local communities,” said company owner Mark Danos.

Each year, Danos GIVES accepts applications from 501(c)3 or 170(b) nonprofit organizations that benefit education, healthcare, environmental or welfare initiatives in areas where the company conducts business. Special consideration is given to projects targeting community welfare needs. Applications must be submitted by August 31 each year for consideration. Employee and company contributions provide funding for Danos GIVES, as well as Danos WORKS, a program that contributes money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time.

2021 Danos Foundation grant recipients in Louisiana are:

A Place of Restoration, Gray

CASA of Terrebonne, Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Galliano

Catholic Community Center, Galliano

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center, Thibodaux

Dulac Community Center, Dulac

Hope Extreme, Houma

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON), Chauvin

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Houma

The Salvation Army Houma Service Center, Houma

The Life of a Single Mom, Baton Rouge

Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Lafayette

Junior Achievement of Acadiana, Lafayette

The Salvation Army of Lafayette, Lafayette

Eden House, New Orleans

Bridge House/Grace House, New Orleans

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, New Orleans

New Orleans Mission Inc., New Orleans

Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans

The Salvation Army New Orleans Area Command, New Orleans

YMCA of Greater New Orleans, Metairie