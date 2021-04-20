Danos Establishes New Service Line and Names Theriot GM

GRAY, La. – Oilfield service provider Danos recently launched intelligent integrated materials solutions (i2ms), a technology-based service offering that “utilizes people, processes and technology to provide warehousing logistics and inventory management.” Scott Theriot will lead the 20-plus member i2ms team in his new role as general manager of supply chain services.

“Danos has long been a trusted partner in the energy industry, and we have hundreds of employees partnering with customers at shorebases and materials warehouses across the U.S.,” said Owner Eric Danos. “i2ms is a merger of our 74 years of experience supporting customers and the latest supply chain technology, and we’re excited to be able to offer this new service to our customers.”

Danos worked with a team of technology experts to create i2ms’ customizable data platform that optimizes materials management operations regarding inventory, warehouse and logistics.

“Customers are already seeing cost savings of up to 30%, depending on the scale of implementation,” said Theriot. “Our service is founded on the understanding that accurate, visible and up-to-date information is the key to greater efficiency, particularly as it relates to materials management.”

Theriot began his career in Danos’ fabrication shop in 2003. He has since served in several positions including personnel coordinator, account manager and, most recently, deepwater operations manager.

“Scott has a proven track-record of leadership in managing inventory and supply chain for our customers,” said Danos. “As general manager he is helping Danos evolve in materials management, keeping us at the forefront of providers for our customers.”

Theriot holds a degree in mathematics from Nicholls State University and a graduate degree in supply chain management from Florida Institute of Technology.