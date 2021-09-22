Danos Touts Employees’ Ida Recovery Efforts

GRAY, La. – From Danos:

Headquartered in Gray, LA, Danos has approximately 2,300 employees, with 875 living in the Hurricane Ida disaster area, as declared by FEMA. Nearly 250 (10% of its total employee base) sustained significant storm damage, some with devastating outcomes.

Immediately following the storm, Danos employees jumped into action, exemplifying the company’s purpose to “solve big challenges for our communities.” Despite communication challenges, they knew the Danos community was hurting, and they responded the best way they knew how – by showing up and helping. Even before damages could be fully assessed, Danos employees reached out to their teammates to check on their wellbeing and find out about their immediate needs.

With company operations spanning the Gulf Coast and South and West Texas, employees from near and far stepped up to provide aid through supplies, time and effort. Many had never even met one another, yet they drove hours—some from as far as Midland, Texas – through treacherous conditions to help their colleagues in need.

“I’m so inspired by it,” said company CEO Paul Danos. “Our people are giving their time and resources to help one another. It’s a beautiful thing to witness. Many of our teammates were hurting and in despair, and their colleagues arrived on their doorsteps ready to help.”

Based out of Danos’ Lafayette office, Operations Manager Brady Hebert organized a team of Danos employees to help deliver critical supplies, clean yards and muck and gut homes of employees who needed assistance.

Account Manager Rocky Kiffe said, “My back patio and yard looked like a war zone. I didn’t know where to start or even how to find the willpower to begin. It was pretty devastating. Then a team of angels showed up in little Larose, LA. In four hours, they accomplished what would have taken me a month! Even one of the owners of the company was helping to pick up debris in my yard.

“Want to work for a great company who says they care and actually proves it?” Kiffe added. “Come work for Danos. I hope I never have to work for anyone else for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Purchasing Manager Michael Berger and Asset Manager Amanda Worrell organized supplies such as water, fuel and generators, and coordinated distribution to the employees who needed them.

Additionally, Danos CARES, an arm of the Danos Foundation, stepped up to help its community through financial assistance. Since the storm, employees and customers have generously donated to CARES to help with storm relief.

“There has been an outpouring of support from and for our team. A true demonstration of what caring for one another looks like in action,” said Paul Danos.

To date, CARES has given over $120,000 to Danos employees who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

An employee-driven initiative, Danos CARES was created by and is funded by Danos employees through voluntary donations along with a matching donation from the company. Funds are distributed to Danos employees who have needs arising from unexpected events.