Danielle Franklin Detiege – P.O.W.E.R.ful Women

Q: How would you describe your business?

NOLA Party Boutique is your Creative and Professional Balloon Décor Specialist. We create dynamic balloon décor for corporate and private events.

Q: When did you launch?

2009

Q: How were you inspired to start your business?

I have always loved decorating for parties, and once my son was born, I took my love to the next level. As I began to create unique items for his parties, friends and family members started requesting items for their events. The business evolved from the belief that my circle had in me to create in new and inventive ways.

Q: What were the biggest obstacles for your business and how were they overcome?

My biggest obstacle was believing that the traditional 9-5 was the only option to reach success. I had to believe in myself and my ability to be successful as a businesswoman.

Q: What local resources have you used?

Although, there are not any suppliers here locally for our balloons, we use local suppliers when possible. We also work with local events companies and promote local businesses whenever possible.

Q: What is your big focus right now?

My big focus right now is working on the behind the scenes of the business. I love creating an experience for my clients and I want it to always be easy and fun! I can’t wait until we can party again but for now, I am getting prepared to expand our offerings.

Q: What is the best advice you ever received?

The best advice I have received was to step out of the background. I always highlighted my work, but I preferred to be behind the scenes. I had someone challenge me to be more visible and I have gained a deeper connection with my clients and followers.

Q: What success have you had in the last year?

Last year was my first year full-time in NOLA Party Boutique as my main source of income. I was able to double my sales goal from the previous year. I also became a CBA, Certified Balloon Artist.

Q: What has been the biggest benefit of being a POWER member?

The biggest benefit of being a POWER member is being apart of a supportive community of POWERful women. The resources are great as well. I have benefited greatly from several of the workshops and webinars. I highly recommend the POWER program to any woman business owner.

Q: What does POWER mean to you?

For mean POWER is taking what you have to offer and using it to help others. The most powerful thing you can do is use your gifts, your voice, your resources, and your access to help make everything you touch better than you found it.

Q: What is one professional and one personal takeaway from this pandemic?

My professional takeaway is to be prepared for the unexpected. I never would have thought this would happen, but I am glad that I was able to take my time to plan my next moves.

My personal takeaway is to embrace change even when it is hard or doesn’t fully make sense. Change will happen either way, but it is much easier when you go with it instead of against it.

Q: What are you currently doing to stay positive given the recent pandemic?

I have been taking time to do things that bring me joy. I have been creating balloon design that I have always wanted to do, enjoying my family, and focusing on my passion projects