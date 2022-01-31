Dana Peterson Named CEO of New Schools for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On Feb. 15, Dana Peterson will begin serving as the CEO of education nonprofit New Schools for New Orleans.

Peterson has been a leader in New Orleans public education for many years, at both the district and state levels. He is the former assistant state superintendent in the Louisiana Department of Education, where he led work in the Recovery School District and the Baton Rouge Achievement Zone.

“We are excited to have Dana joining NSNO as CEO,” says Jessica Peña, chair of NSNO’s board. “He will lead the organization in developing new, innovative strategies to support schools and deepen NSNO’s partnership and engagement work. Dana is a long-time New Orleans education leader and is taking on this role at a pivotal moment for our public schools. I know he will work in strong partnership with families, educators, and the new superintendent to ensure our students have access to a truly excellent education.”

Peterson helped launch the New Orleans Career Center, a technical training hub and program for students seeking to build careers in emerging, high-demand fields. He now serves as board chair for NOCC. He was recently appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to serve on the board of supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.