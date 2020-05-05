Dana Bird Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Adams and Reese

NEW ORLEANS — Adams and Reese is pleased to announce Dana F. Bird has been promoted to chief financial officer. Bird, who joined Adams and Reese in 2016 as controller, is based in the firm’s New Orleans office.

As CFO, Bird heads day-to-day financial management of the firm and oversees all accounting and finance activities. Working closely with the firm’s chief operating officer, Bird is an integral part of planning and executing the firm’s strategic goals and ensuring its continued financial health and success.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Dana,” says Stephen Wolf, Adams and Reese, chief operating officer. “Her solid financial background, and her institutional knowledge of the firm will serve her well in this role.”

Prior to joining Adams and Reese, Bird served as the accounts payable manager at the University of New Orleans. She was previously an auditor with Jacobson and Adler, LLC in Metairie, as well as senior controller at Rutterrex, Inc., and has held other accounting and finance roles within local and regional companies in the New Orleans and Lake Charles areas.

Bird received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting, cum laude, from the University of New Orleans in 1981. She is an active Certified Public Accountant.