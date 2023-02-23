Dan Turner Joins GIFTED Healthcare as Chief Operations Officer

NEW ORLEANS – GIFTED Healthcare has announced the appointment of Dan Turner as chief operations officer. The Virginia Military Institute graduate and former Marine has 20 years of experience in the staffing industry.

Turner started his career in staffing as a recruiter at Kforce. Over his 13-year tenure, he led the initiative to build a national recruiting center that grew to more than 300 recruiters. In 2014, he joined Kelly’s outsourcing division, where he became the chief recruiting officer for a $1.2B science, education, and technology division. Most recently, Turner was the COO for SThree, a STEM staffing company.

“Turner possesses servant leadership qualities and aligns with GIFTED’s organizational vision and values, making him a strong fit for our corporate culture and team,” said Dennis Ducham, GIFTED CEO. “Our primary differentiator in our space is the prioritization of human connection and Turner’s skill and vision align with this priority and vision.”

“Joining GIFTED at a time when the staffing industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace is an exciting challenge,” said Turner. “The GIFTED Leadership team and colleagues work with a hybrid of technology and traditional solution-based strategy that benefits clients and clinicians.”

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides workforce solutions for healthcare partners and career opportunities for clinicians.