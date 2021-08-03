Dagostino Pasta Company to Base Operations in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The Dagostino Pasta Company announced it is moving all its operations to a location in New Orleans East. The company, which has been operating a retail store in Baton Rouge, said the move is part of a plan to prioritize wholesale distribution and home delivery. The transition will take place this month.

“Expanding the geographic reach of Dagostino’s products has been an aspiration of our company, and we’re thrilled to bring our high-quality, authentic pastas and sauces to more consumers across the country,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of L.H. Hayward & Company, Dagostino’s parent company, in a press release. “After successfully operating our storefront and warehouse in Baton Rouge, we look forward to returning to New Orleans where the brand was originally established in 1926 as the Fresina Macaroni Manufacturing Company. The new location, which will provide additional space and opportunities, is a natural fit given the robust Sicilian history and culture of the city.”

L.H. Hayward & Company, which also owns Camellia Beans, acquired Dagostino in 2019. Since then, it has launched an Amazon store and boosted e-commerce through the nearly 100-year-old company’s website. Dagostino’s pasta is now available at every Whole Foods Market and Fleurty Girl across Louisiana, and can be found in many Gulf Coast stores.

Dagostino’s uses “old-world techniques to produce the finest, freshest artisan pasta. It is made using pure Durum semolina wheat and is air-dried over rods in wooden cellars, just as it was done in Sicily for centuries.” The company’s sauces are made in “small batches with a unique blend of fresh herbs and spices, resulting in a delicate texture and robust flavor.”

Learn more at dagostinopasta.com.