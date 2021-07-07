Cutting Edge CE Conferences and Events Returns Aug. 25-28

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Musicians and entertainment professionals will gather for Cutting Edge CE Conferences and Events Aug. 25 – 28 at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel. Cutting Edge CE (formerly the Cutting Edge Music Business Conference) will again focus on hot topics and current trends in the entertainment business. There will be sessions on entertainment law, music business, film financing and production, tax credits, and roots music. The Cutting Edges performance series, the NewWorks Showcases, the NOLA Downtown Festival, and the New Orleans Songwriters Summit will return to the streets of Downtown New Orleans’ Central Business District, the French Quarter, Frenchmen Street, and St. Claude Street.

