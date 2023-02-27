Current Crop Roasting Shop to Open on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS – Current Crop Roasting Shop will celebrate its official grand opening at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at 3931 Magazine Street. The store will offer products and experiences to help customers learn more about the art and science of home coffee roasting.

“We’re incredibly excited to contribute to the coffee culture of New Orleans,” said Current Crop founder John Puckett. “We want to bring the love of home roasting to all those who appreciate a good cup of coffee.”

The store will be the first brick-and-mortar location inspired by the Coffee Bean Corral, Puckett’s nearly 30-year-old e-commerce business based in Jackson, Mississippi.

“We chose New Orleans because of its existing coffee culture and international appeal,” he said. “After coming up with the concept of the business, my first thought was a historic building on Magazine Street and I never considered anywhere else.”

Puckett said he has a long-term lease for the double shotgun house, which was most recently home to an interior design business

Current Crop is designed to be a DIY coffee roasting hub with coffee specialists on staff to guide and advise customers, as well as classes, tastings and educational resources. There is roasting equipment on premises for customers who want to try roasting their beans in the store. Shelves will be stocked with brewing supplies, brand merchandise and green un-roasted coffee beans from more than 70 sources.

“My vision with Current Crop is to create a retail version of Coffee Bean Corral that offers customers a personal experience when purchasing un-roasted coffee beans, including green un-roasted coffee and other coffees from rare origins across the world,” he said.