Cure Owners to Open New Bar and Restaurant on Freret

NEW ORLEANS – The team behind the James Beard Award-winning CureCo (Cure and Cane & Table) announced plan to open Vals, a new restaurant and bar at the corner of Freret and Valence streets. The venture from partners Neal Bodenheimer, Matthew Kohnke, Turk Dietrich and Chef Fredo Nogueria aims to be a true neighborhood spot and will feature traditional and regional Mexican-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on agave spirits.

Vals will be located at 4632 Freret St., just down the street from Cure. The corner of Valence and Freret was once home to a historic gas station and will now be reimagined under Kohnke’s direction to evoke a casual space complete with outdoor patio seating, a lively bar and a laid-back indoor dining space. The name “Vals” was discovered on the wall of the space as Kohnke and his team were peeling paint, removing panels and updating fabric of the building.

With a menu designed by Chef-Partner Fredo Nogueira, who also leads the kitchens of Cane & Table and Cure, Vals will feature Mexican-inspired cuisine, from tacos and tostadas to ceviches and more. Paired with a list of agave spirits curated by Turk Dietrich and Neal Bodenheimer, the cocktails will be classics and innovative riffs in keeping with CureCo’s signature approach to designing thoughtful beverage programs. Vals’ resident agave expert and bar manager, Alex Anderson, has spent years crafting cocktails at Cure.

Bodenheimer, Kohnke, Dietrich and Nogueria have been quietly preparing for the opening and saving select rare bottles for Vals since 2015. The opening of Vals’ welcoming garage door windows will be the culmination of half a decade of preparation, passion and dedication.

Vals is currently projected to open in Spring 2020.