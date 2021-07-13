Culinary School to Host Military Event

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute will host a campus tour, info session and meet-and-greet on Thursday, July 15 for veterans, active service members and military families interested in exploring career opportunities in hospitality. NOCHI is a VA-approved institution offering a 100-day vocational-style certificate program in culinary arts and baking arts. The event will include application assistance and info on how students can use military benefits to cover up to 100% of tuition and living expenses. Registration is free at novnochi.eventbrite.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon. NOCHI is located at 725 Howard Avenue in the Warehouse District.