Culinary Group Begins Bartender Training in Partnership with Diageo

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) and Diageo North America announced the 14-person inaugural class for their new bartender training, certification and empowerment program. The students in the Learning Skills for Life program range in age from 21 to 49 years old. Per program requirements, none of the participants have prior bartending experience; all indicate a strong desire to pursue careers in bartending and hospitality.

Special guest instructors for the opening program will include Touré Folkes of Turning Tables, Dee Taylor of Cocktails by POP, Ryan Plas of Coquette and Bambi Ray of Astor Wines & Spirits. Additional industry partners include 45 Tchoup, Erin Rose, Avenue Pub, Emeril’s Restaurants, 504HealthNet, Dress for Success and New York Life.

Launched globally in 2008, Diageo’s Learning Skills for Life program provides educational and vocational opportunities, along with hospitality and life skills training, to underserved, unemployed and underemployed members of the community. The free, four-week program supports NOCHI’s ongoing mission to provide current and aspiring members of the hospitality industry access to long-term career opportunities. By enrolling in Learning Skills for Life, participants will receive intensive, hands-on training in bartending, as well as development in areas such as personal financing, resume creation, and interviewing.

Classes begin Monday, Jan. 13 and the program culminates with graduation on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The next class program will be offered in June. Visit www.nochi.org for more information.





