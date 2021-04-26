Crystal to Sponsor World Food Championships

NEW ORLEANS – Crystal Hot Sauce will be among the sponors of the 2021 World Food Championships. Scheduled to take place Nov. 5-9 in Dallas, the event is an international cooking competition that pits professional chefs and home cooks against each other as they compete for a $350,000 prize purse.

“We are really looking forward to having Crystal Hot Sauce join the food sport family,” said Mike McCloud, president and CEO of WFC, in a press release. “Their quality products are found in about 30 countries around the world from New Orleans to Dubai, so it only makes sense that we would put them in a featured position at WFC.”

Crystal will be available at all forty stations in the WFC’s “kitchen arena” during the seafood competition. Competitors will be able to win extra cash if they use Crystal in their creations. The sauce will also be available at the event’s new “brunch bar,” where it can be used to spice up bloody marys and other cocktails.

Crystal is produced by Baumer Foods at a Plant in Reserve, La. The company’s headquarters is in Metairie.