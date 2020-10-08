Crystal Clear Imaging Owner Creates Foot-Powered Hand Sanitizer Station

NEW ORLEANS – After tiring of hand-operated sanitizer dispensers during the pandemic, Crystal Clear Imaging owner Arthur Boisfontaine finally “put his foot down” and invented a solution.

Boisfontaine – a graphical printing specialist – pivoted to inventor and created the foot-powered Pure Pedal hand sanitizing station so people could clean their hands without ever having to touch a pump or other surface. The Pure Pedal dispenses individual servings of pharmaceutical grade hand sanitizer each time a user steps on the pedal.

The Pure Pedal is made of stainless steel and is fully customizable with full-color wraps. It is equipped with rear wheels for easy portability.

The Pure Pedal station holds 256 oz. of pharmaceutical grade sanitizer, allowing for more than 9,000 applications. That means businesses and schools don’t have to frequently change out empty sanitizer bottles and there are no expensive batteries to replace.

“The Pure Pedal can hold six times more sanitizer than most plastic dispensers making it a huge time and money saver for facilities and public venues. Its American-made construction makes it perfect for high traffic areas,” said Boisfontaine.

Boisfontaine collaborated with Quality Metal Works in Elmwood to create a prototype. A few months later, the first Pure Pedal was sold. Since then, Pure Pedals have been sold to stadiums, churches, school districts and other facilities. Clients include the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Fullerton Union School District (California), and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.