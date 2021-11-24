Crown Royal, Brees and McAllister Honor Military and Hospitality Workers

Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for Crown Royal

NEW ORLEANS (PRNewswire) — To honor, celebrate and encourage communities that serve as they continue to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida, Crown Royal teamed up with NFL legends Drew Brees and Deuce McAllister for a special Night of Service benefitting the Bastion Community of Resilience and Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

In the spirit of friendly competition, Brees, who represented the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and McAllister, who represented Bastion Community of Resilience, hosted a “battle” for donations on their social media channels and encouraged NFL fans to retweet their tweets to unlock additional donations to their respective charity partners. The donations are part of Crown Royal’s season long “Kick off with Crown” program with a commitment (of up to $1 million) to serving those who serve us via the Crown Royal Generosity Fund (a donor advised fund).

“The community in New Orleans means so much to me, and I was proud to partner with Crown Royal to assist in giving back,” said NFL legend, Drew Brees. “I love a little friendly competition, so from the social competition with Deuce to hanging out with hospitality workers and military personnel at the Generosity Hour, it was an amazing night of fun and service.”

“I have seen firsthand the effects the pandemic and natural disasters have had on this place I call home, so to give back to the community with the Crown Royal Generosity Hour meant a lot to me,” said McAllister. “It was everything that NOLA is all about: great drinks, food, music and giving back to those who need it.”

In addition to the social competition, guests at the Generosity Hour were also able to unlock additional donations to the charities through scanning QR codes placed on footballs and other décor throughout the event. Each QR code resulted in an additional donation of $1. Through the Generosity Fund, Crown Royal paid tribute to the hospitality and military communities with a $25,000 donation to both the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Bastion Community of Resilience as they continue their efforts to uplift their respective communities.