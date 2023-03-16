CrescentCare Breaks Ground on $21.6M Facility in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — CrescentCare, a nonprofit community health center, joined real estate developer Gulf Coast Housing Partnership at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new clinic at 2515 Canal Street. The facility will house programs for primary care, behavioral health, sexual health services and more.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our new Mid-City location, which will allow us to expand our programs and provide even more innovative healthcare solutions to those in need,” said Alice Riener, CrescentCare CEO. “Since our founding as NO/AIDS Task Force in 1983, we’ve been dedicated to supporting underserved communities. We’re proud to celebrate our 40th anniversary with this exciting expansion.”

CrescentCare’s Mid-City expansion has a total development cost of approximately $21.6 million and is funded by New Markets Tax Credit allocations from GCHP, Capital One and Hope Enterprise Corporation; Historic Tax Credit investment from Chase Bank and Stonehenge Capital; and conventional financing from Enterprise Community Loan Fund and Hope Credit Union.

“We are honored to once again partner with CrescentCare,” said Kathy Laborde, GCHP president and CEO. “We appreciate our funders who support the mission of both our organizations and enable us to work together to strengthen our communities through accessible healthcare and affordable housing.”

Originally built in 1957 as the America Fore Insurance Group Building, the structure at 2515 Canal Street was designed by Curtis and Davis Architects and Engineers, a New Orleans-based firm known for many post-war modernist landmarks including the Superdome and the New Orleans Public Library’s Mid-City branch.

“We’re proud to contribute to the redevelopment of CrescentCare with a Historic Tax Credit Investment, which will bring affordable health care and community services to the neighborhood and make efficient use of the existing historical structure,” said Tim Karp, managing director of community development banking for Chase. “At Chase, we are committed to supporting and financing projects that create impact through job creation and much needed services that help foster vibrant communities for generations.”