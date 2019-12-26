Crescent City Countdown Club Will Host New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display

NEW ORLEANS – The Crescent City Countdown Club (CCCC) will welcome 2020 with the traditional NOLA New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks display. This year’s event is sponsored by New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Berger Company, French Quarter Festivals Inc., New Orleans & Company and other community sponsors. The fireworks show is free and can be seen from the east and west banks of the Mississippi River from the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk to Crescent Park at the French Market.

For the very first seconds of 2020, fireworks will light up the dark sky above the Mighty Mississippi River in downtown New Orleans. Choreographed to a soundtrack of songs by New Orleans’ own Trombone Shorty, Big Chief, the Meters and and Dr. John, an intense barrage of fireworks in every color of the rainbow will burst from heights of 100 feet to 800 feet. A powerful grand finale that will be shot to U2’s “The Saints Are Coming” will bring this pyrotechnic production to a dramatic and memorable close as 2020 begins.

The CCCC, through J & M Displays, will provide an iPhone and Android app that will allow anyone who downloads the app to hear the show music in real time in sync to the fireworks. Go to CrescentCityCountdown.com and scan the QR code.

With an amplified production value and additional pyrotechnics, theatrical lighting, and projection effects, Solomon Group will produce the historic fleur-de-lis drop atop JAX Brewery on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast.





