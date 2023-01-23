Crescent City Classic Welcomes Adelphi as Title Sponsor

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers have announced that Adelphi is the new title sponsor for the April 8 Crescent City Classic 10k race. Led by Lamar Frady and Turjo Wadud, Adelphi owns the Georgia-based Mountain Express Oil Company and a collection of real estate, equipment leasing, environmental, and transportation hauling companies. The new sponsorship agreement continues through 2024.

“Lamar and I are honored and thrilled to be sponsoring this fantastic race. When we were approached by Mrs. Gayle Benson’s team to be a sponsor, our very quick answer was, ‘Yes and thank you,’” said Wadud in a press release. “We look forward to being a part of such a wonderful community event that shows off the dynamic city of New Orleans.”

Last year, CCC joined forces with Benson’s management team, which will serve as a partnering agent and assist the CCC with a variety of operational support.

“For over four decades, the Crescent City Classic has combined world-class competition, amateur participation and a memorable experience for all its runners,” said Benson, the wealthiest person in the state and owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. “Partnering with Adelphi allows us to continue this tradition for years to come. This historic race attracts diverse runners from around the world, showing off our wonderful city along its route. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the wonderful staff at the Crescent City Classic in 2023.”

This year’s CCC10k will take place on its traditional route, which starts at the Caesars Superdome and ends in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park.

The race’s 2023 poster was designed by local artist Casey Langteau Johnson. It can be pre-ordered at www.ccc10k.com.

“We’ve got a great city, a scenic course, and the best post-race party of any race in the U.S. Our issue has always been, how do we tell this story nationally and thus attract first-time walkers and runners,” said CCC Race Director Eric Stuart. “Thanks to our new sponsor, Adelphi, and the ongoing partnership with GMB Management, we can grow the race to the superstar levels it was in the late 1980s and at the same time be able to tell that story.”