Crescent City Classic Releases Official 2021 Poster Design

NEW ORLEANS – Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic officials have released the official poster for 2021 featuring a painting from artist Terry Marks. The poster features the City Park peristyle reflecting on a pool of water during a sunset.

Marks is the owner of Local Artscapes By Terry J. Marks, Sr. His studio is in Metairie on Airline Highway.

Marks’ official CCC poster will be available for sale at www.ccc10k.com. In continuation of CCC tradition, the top 500 men and top 500 women finishers will all receive a commemorative poster for free.

The 43rd running of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic will be a virtual race in 2021 due to COVID guidelines. The virtual 10K race will be available for participants to complete between Thursday, April 1 through Monday, April 5.

For more information on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic, visit http://www.ccc10k.com/.