Crescent City Classic Partners with Gayle Benson, Caesars Sportsbook

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers announced that Caesars Sportsbook will become the title sponsor for the Crescent City Classic’s annual 10k race, a New Orleans tradition for more than four decades. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 16..

Caesars Sportsbook takes over as title sponsor from the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which filled that role for 10 years.

“We are thrilled to be a part of keeping this tradition alive once the race begins at Caesars Superdome and passes in front of Harrah’s Hotel and Casino,” said Samir Mowad, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Orleans, in a press release. “Our city is uniquely resilient, and after a challenging year, all of us at Caesars and Harrah’s are looking forward to celebrating that strength and vitality.”

To facilitate the new title sponsorship, CCC organizers partnered with Gayle Benson’s management team, which will serve as a partnering agent and assist the CCC with operational support.

“When our team first discussed how we could help the Crescent City Classic, I thought it would be a perfect partnership, and there would be great synergy,” said Gayle Benson. “Everyone is grateful to the Allstate Sugar Bowl for their long-term commitment to the race. Our goal is to take what they have built and make it bigger and better.”

The 2022 Crescent City Classic will be the first in-person 10k event in New Orleans since the pandemic began. As always, it will begin near the Caesars Superdome and end in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park. There will be a post-race party on the City Park Festival Grounds with live music, beer, food, an awards ceremony and a costume contest. CCC officials will announce more event details in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Crescent City Classic, visit http://www.ccc10k.com.