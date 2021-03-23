Crescent City Classic Organizers Hope to Raise More Than $1M

Officials from the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and representatives from the 2021 Run For It! Charities were on hand for a press conference at the Bastion Community of Resilience on Wednesday, March 10.

NEW ORLEANS – With the 43rd annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic less than one month away, race officials with the Crescent City Fitness Foundation announced the goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits at this year’s virtual 10k challenge.

The Crescent City Fitness Foundation also announced the long list of local nonprofits it is supporting and partnering with for this year’s edition of the Gulf South’s oldest and largest road race. The participating nonprofits are:

Ochsner Hospital for Children

Team Gleason

Covenant House

Boys Hope Girls Hope

Bastion

Kickin’ Parkinsons

Kelly Gibson Foundation

New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation

Girls on the Run

Youth Run NOLA

Split Second Foundation

Junior League of New Orleans

Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO)

CASA Jefferson

Community Center of St. Bernard

WYES

John Ochsner Heart Vascular Institute



“The New Orleans community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity when it comes to charitable giving and supporting those in need throughout the area,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “All we can hope is to continue to outdo ourselves year after year.”

For more information on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic “Run For It!” program, visit http://www.ccc10k.com/charity-and-fundraising.