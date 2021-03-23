Crescent City Classic Organizers Hope to Raise More Than $1M
NEW ORLEANS – With the 43rd annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic less than one month away, race officials with the Crescent City Fitness Foundation announced the goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits at this year’s virtual 10k challenge.
The Crescent City Fitness Foundation also announced the long list of local nonprofits it is supporting and partnering with for this year’s edition of the Gulf South’s oldest and largest road race. The participating nonprofits are:
- Ochsner Hospital for Children
- Team Gleason
- Covenant House
- Boys Hope Girls Hope
- Bastion
- Kickin’ Parkinsons
- Kelly Gibson Foundation
- New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation
- Girls on the Run
- Youth Run NOLA
- Split Second Foundation
- Junior League of New Orleans
- Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO)
- CASA Jefferson
- Community Center of St. Bernard
- WYES
- John Ochsner Heart Vascular Institute
“The New Orleans community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity when it comes to charitable giving and supporting those in need throughout the area,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “All we can hope is to continue to outdo ourselves year after year.”
For more information on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic “Run For It!” program, visit http://www.ccc10k.com/charity-and-fundraising.