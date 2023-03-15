Crescent City Classic Organizers Hope to Raise $1M for Nonprofits

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers of the 45th annual Adelphi Crescent City Classic have announced a goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits at this year’s Easter weekend 10k race. The Crescent City Classic will begin at 8 a.m. on April 8 outside the Caesars Superdome. The route winds through the city on its way to the finish line in City Park.

The “Run for It!” fundraising program was conceived by CCC officials Ricky Thomas and Eric Stuart nine years ago. As part of the program, the Crescent City Classic provides charity race bibs/numbers and donates incentives to each participating nonprofit. The nonprofit partners then recruit and organize teams of runners and walkers who commit to raising a minimum of $200 for their charity by race day. Official charity runners receive various perks and incentives as part of the “Run for It!” program including a commemorative t-shirt only available to charity runners, prime starting position in the charity corral, and a personal online fundraising page.

“The New Orleans community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity when it comes to charitable giving and supporting those in need throughout the area,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “All we can hope is to continue to outdo ourselves year after year.”

The Adelphi Crescent City Classic 10k road race attracts almost 20,000 runners and walkers each year. The 6.2-mile challenge is also available as virtual challenger to runners nationwide to run any course of their choice.

2023 Nonprofit Partners

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Animal Rescue of New Orleans (ARNO)

Bastion Community of Resilience

Boys and Girls Club of Metro New Orleans

Boys Hope Girls Hope

CASA Jefferson

Clover (formerly Kingsley House)

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Community Center of St. Bernard

Covenant House

Girls on the Run

Giving Hope

Junior League of New Orleans

Kids Join the Fight

No Days Offline

Split Second Foundation

Team Gleason

Youth Run NOLA