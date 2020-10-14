Crescent City Classic ‘Barathon’ Raises More than $15K

NEW ORLEANS – With bars and restaurants across the state of Louisiana still limited in capacity or closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Crescent City Classic has announced a $15,000 donation to Louisiana Hospitality Foundation with funds and donations raised from the Michelob Ultra Bourbon Street Barathon. All donations and a portion of each entry fee are being sent directly to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which is providing emergency financial assistance to hospitality workers across Louisiana.

Beginning Sept. 15, challenge participants started the virtual bar run on the recommended 5k course through the French Quarter or any course of their choice. In total, the Bourbon Street Barathon consisted of 85 kilometers – one 5k per each of the 17 bars. As participants completed each 5k, they were rewarded with a virtual visit to one of their favorite establishments for their specialty cocktail by receiving a milestone badge and email. Participants have until this Friday, Oct. 15 to complete the challenge.

The 17 bars included as stops in the inaugural Bourbon Street Barathon are:

Café Lafitte’s in Exile

The Court of the Two Sisters

Napoleon House

Brennan’s

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop and Bar

The Golden Lantern

Carousel Bar

Old Absinthe House

Beach on Bourbon

Arnaud’s French 75

Bar Tonique

Effervescence

The Sazerac Restaurant and Bar

Good Friends

Pat O’Brien’s

Tropical Isle

Desire Oyster Bar

“New Orleans is known for its incredible bar scene, cocktails and world-famous Bourbon Street,” said Crescent City Classic Barathon Challenge director Eric Stuart. “Right now, the bars we all know, love and frequent are hurting as the shutdown from the pandemic continues. The money raised from the challenge being donated to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will go a long way in providing them much-needed resources.”

The inaugural Michelob Ultra Bourbon Street Barathon had more than 1,200 registered participants.

“It was such an honor to partner with the Crescent City Classic in making the Bourbon Street Barathon event a reality,” said Louisiana Hospitality Foundation executive director Jennifer Kelley. “The funds raised from this virtual challenge will help our Foundation continue providing crisis grants to Louisiana hospitality workers impacted by non-COVID emergencies such as house fires, auto accidents, medical emergencies, and even death.”