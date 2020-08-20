Crescent City Classic Announces Bourbon Street ‘Barathon’

NEW ORLEANS – With bars across the state of Louisiana closed due to COVID-19 Phase 2 regulations, the Crescent City Classic has announced a new 75k virtual challenge to give runners, walkers and cyclists the opportunity for virtual stops at their favorite French Quarter bars. All donations and a portion of each entry fee will benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which is providing financial relief to restaurants and bar workers still suffering from the pandemic’s effects.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, challenge participants can start the virtual bar run on the recommended 5k course through the French Quarter or any course of their choice. In total, the Bourbon Street Barathon will consist of 75 kilometers – one 5k per each of the 15 bars. As participants complete each 5k, they will be rewarded with a virtual visit to one of their favorite establishments for their specialty cocktail by receiving a milestone badge and email. Participants will have until October 15 to complete the challenge.

The 15 bars included as stops in the inaugural Bourbon Street Barathon are:

Café Lafitte’s in Exile

The Court of the Two Sisters

Napoleon House

Brennan’s

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop and Bar

The Golden Lantern

Carousel Bar

Old Absinthe House

Arnaud’s French 75

Bar Tonique

Effervescence

The Sazerac Restaurant and Bar

Good Friends

Pat O’Brien’s

Tropical Isle

“New Orleans is known for its incredible bar scene, cocktails and world-famous Bourbon Street,” said Crescent City Classic Barathon Challenge Director Eric Stuart. “Right now, the bars we all know, love and frequent are hurting as the shutdown from the pandemic continues. We wanted to come up with a fun challenge that brings New Orleanians together and helps raise money for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.”

All registered participants will receive their choice of a tri-blend T-shirt or women’s tank top and a bottle opener/finisher’s medal. The entry cost for both the Bourbon Street Barathon is $35. A portion of each entry and 100% of donations to the challenge will go directly to the LHF and its mission.

“It’s an honor to partner with the Crescent City Classic in making the Bourbon Street Barathon event a reality,” said Louisiana Hospitality Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Kelley. “This virtual challenge will help our Foundation continue providing crisis grants to Louisiana hospitality workers impacted by non-COVID emergencies such as house fires, auto accidents, medical emergencies, and even death.”

Registration for the Bourbon Street Barathon is open now. To register, interested participants should visit www.runsingnup.com/bourbon. Any questions runners have about the virtual race can be emailed to customer.service@ccc10k.com.