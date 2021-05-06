Crescent City Auction Gallery Deals Items for Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – Collectors can support Children’s Hospital New Orleans by buying art, furniture and other “household treasures” at a May 8-9 event at Crescent City Auction Gallery, 1330. St. Charles Ave. The items were recently donated to the hospital by an anonymous benefactor.

At the same event, CCAG will also offer up items from the collection of Nicholas Burke, one of the founders of Hibernia Bank who lived at the “Wedding Cake House” on St. Charles Avenue, and several other estates.

“We very much enjoy working with area nonprofits when we can to help out with a special auction, such as the one that will benefit Children’s Hospital,” said Crescent City president Adam Lambert in a press release. “It was amazing what was donated. After reviewing everything, I believe we have a great assortment available for auction that will draw bidders from all across the globe. We already have registered bidders in over 20 countries for this weekend.”

Lambert estimates the Children’s Hospital auction will raise between $20,000 and $30,000, which will support the hospital’s Kids Fund.

“As the first and largest freestanding children’s hospital in Louisiana, we rely on generous supporters to meet the ever-changing health needs of our children,” said Kristen Robinson, Children’s Hospital senior director of marketing and institutional advancement. “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of our donor who helped make this auction possible and those who bid on these wonderful items, all benefiting the hospital.”

