Creole Cuisine to Open Wine Bar, Café at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE — Soon, shoppers will have a new place to relax and unwind while braving the crowds at the mall.

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts announced plans to open a wine bar and café this fall in Lakeside Shopping Center. The new venture, located across from the Apple Store, will feature small bites, a full wine menu and specialty cocktails. This will be the second Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts restaurant to open at Lakeside. A Tavola Restaurant and Wine Bar, an Italian concept, opened in 2020.

“Opening a new concept at Lakeside is very exciting,” said Marv Ammari, CEO of Creole Cuisine. “It’s a positive sign of regrowth following a very challenging year. We are eager to share something new with our loyal customer base in Jefferson Parish and those shopping at Lakeside.”

Creole Cuisine also two locations of Boulevard American Bistro in Jefferson Parish. One is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and the other in Elmwood.