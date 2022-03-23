Creole Cuisine Opens Third Location of Boulevard American Bistro

Photo courtesy of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts has announced that the third location of its Boulevard American Bistro is now open in Covington. Boulevard opened its Highway 21 location on Thursday, March 17.

“We are thrilled to bring this family-favorite concept to the Northshore community,” said Marv Ammari, Creole Cuisine CEO. “Many of our Metairie guests hail from across the lake, and now they have a location right here in their backyards, with the same great food and friendly service.”

Boulevard’s menu features appetizers such as house cream spinach with tortilla chips, wood fired artichokes, crispy tempura chicken tenders, and Boulevard oysters. Salads include a chicken salad with honey chili vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce, a seared tuna salad, and Gulf shrimp remoulade salad. Sandwiches listed on the opening menu include pressed Cuban, French dip, salmon burger, cheeseburger, club sandwich, veggie burger, and grilled chicken.­­ Boulevard’s entrees offer something for everyone: from fire roasted half chicken or slow roasted pork chop to cedar plank Scottish salmon or wood grilled Gulf shrimp pasta. Prime rib, filet mignon, crab cakes, barbequed ribs, and a vegetable platter are also available. A team of professional bartenders offers an extensive wine list and full bar.

With more than 25 years of restaurant experience, Billy Miller serves as the general manager of this newest location.

“Boulevard in Covington offers an open floor plan and lots of natural light, making it a perfect spot for the family,” he said. “And on the flip side, we have the largest bar of all our Boulevard locations, making this an excellent place to meet all your friends after work. We can’t wait for everyone to come in and check us out.”

Boulevard Happy Hour is Monday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m. Wine Wednesdays offers patrons half off select bottles of wine, and on Martini Thursdays, Grey Goose and Tito’s martinis are $5.

Boulevard in Covington is open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.