Creole Cuisine, Blue Runner Provide Meals on Nov. 4

NEW ORLEANS – Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts and Blue Runner Foods, in partnership with the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, will provide free meals for the Creole Cuisine Cares Food Distribution Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Two meals per person – one prepared and one to cook at home – will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis through a limited contact drive-thru and walk-up format. All are welcome, masks are required, no paperwork is needed. The event will be held at the United Way of Southeast Louisiana located at 2515 Canal Street, and distribution will be in the back parking lot (enter off of Iberville Street).

Each person will receive a prepared meal featuring grilled chicken breast with mushroom rice pilaf, smothered green beans and a dinner roll, as well as a cook-at-home meal featuring Blue Runner red beans and rice, onion, bell pepper and garlic.

This event was rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Zeta.