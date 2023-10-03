Credit Union Fest Scheduled for Oct. 14 to Shrine on Airline

Marc Broussard will headline a festival sponsored by 11 local credit unions.

NEW ORLEANS – The inaugural Credit Union Fest is scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Shrine on Airline. The event is free for members of 11 different local credit unions.

Credit Union Fest will feature bayou-soul artist Marc Broussard along with Groovy 7 and Big Sam’s Funky Nation. There will be a kids entertainment area plus food and drink vendors.

“Over one million Louisianans are members of a credit union, but between 70% and 80% of those people are members of credit unions that are not in Louisiana,” said a spokesperson for the festival. “Credit Union Fest is designed to celebrate those members who chose locally operated credit unions and excite potential members to join. Louisiana-owned credit unions offer competitive rates, superior service, security, a broad range of financial services and technology, and the peace of mind that comes from being an owner of your own credit union.

Pick up tickets at any of these participating credit unions: Jefferson Parish Employees’ Federal Credit Union, Instep Credit Union, GNO Federal Credit Union, New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union, NODA Federal Credit Union, IRFCU, Louisiana Federal Credit Union, St. Tammany Federal Credit Union, OnPath Federal Credit Union, Xplore Federal Credit Union and UNO Federal Credit Union. For those who are not yet members of one of these credit unions, you can become eligible for Credit Union Fest tickets by opening up an account in person at any of these locations.

Event hours are noon to 5 p.m.