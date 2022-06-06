Credit Union Executive Selected for National Leadership Program

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union has announced that Chief DEI Officer James Hunter has been selected as a “mastermind” for the CUES Emerge program.

CUES Emerge is an emerging leader program that combines online learning, peer collaboration and an exciting competition component. The CUES Emerge cohort is a diverse group, hailing from 17 states and representing 23 different credit union roles. All are highly respected among their teams, having shown enormous growth in their development by driving change in their credit unions and the communities they serve. Guiding the participants are six Masterminds including Hunter, hand selected for their leadership, industry impact and drive to develop themselves and others.

CUES is an independent, nonprofit, international membership association. Its mission is to educate and develop credit union CEOs, executives, directors, and future leaders.

New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving more than 27,000 members across Louisiana and Mississippi, and the second oldest federally insured credit union. New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union is a certified Community Development Financial Institution.