Credeur Joins Team at Explore Federal Credit Union

NEW ORLEANS – Explore Federal Credit Union has hired Amanda Credeur to take on the role of business development manager. Credeur is a native of Lafayette, and a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans. In her new role, she is responsible for developing relationships with local businesses and providing community partners with free financial literacy classes and resources.

Credeur’s personal passion is practicing yoga; she has been an instructor for more than a decade. She is the owner of Firecracker Yogi LLC, through which she provides private yoga instruction, life coaching, and continuing education courses. In addition to her dedication to health, she is dedicated to serving the community through a variety of roles with local nonprofit organizations, including the Junior League of New Orleans, the Sylvain Society, the Ogden Museum’s Kohlmeyer Circle, the Krewe of Tucks, and Rolling River Rescue. In her spare time she enjoys cooking, running, and recruiting other young professionals to volunteer.