CRE Firm Adds Medical Office Building to Management Portfolio

NEW ORLEANS – SVN | Urban Properties, a local commercial brokerage, property/asset management and development firm, was recently awarded the property and asset management of the Galleria Medical Office Building at 3100 Galleria Drive in Metairie. The brings the company’s management portfolio to more than 550,000 square feet.

The firm took over management of the property earlier this month. The three-story, 51,000-square-foot building is physician-owned and expands the firm’s managed medical office portfolio to seven properties and more than 250,000 square feet across four Louisiana parishes. In addition, SVN | Urban has added retail centers in Slidell, Mandeville, Metairie and New Orleans East this year. These latest assets enabled the firm to expand its team with the hire of property manager Keith Gross.

SVN | Urban Properties provides asset and property management services for more than 25 properties in six parishes across the state, including greater New Orleans, Lake Charles and Shreveport. The firm manages multiple types of commercial investment properties across a variety of asset classes such as industrial, office, medical office, retail, restaurants, shopping centers, short-term rentals and coworking spaces. SVN | Urban said it will be adding a boutique hotel to its managed property portfolio in early 2023.

“Our management style focuses on maximizing our clients’ return on investment by maintaining superior tenant relations, demanding accountability from vendors and service providers, and taking an active, hands-on approach,” said Katherine Bowler, asset and property manager at SVN | Urban Properties “It is important to have a team like ours, as opposed to a singular employee, that pays attention to all the details early on in order to maximize long-term profitability.”