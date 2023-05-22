CRCL Announces Winners of 14 Coastal Stewardship Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana will present awards to 14 people or groups during its 27th annual Coastal Stewardship Awards on June 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Among the honorees are Gov. John Bel Edwards, Reggie Dupre, Donald and Theresa Dardar of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe, and restaurateur Dickie Brennan. Three people will be honored with posthumous awards. They are Ralph Libersat, Matt Sevier and Chuck Perrodin. The awards luncheon takes place on day two of the State of the Coast conference. This year’s awards are sponsored by Jones Walker.

Other award winners are Arthur Johnson, Alisha Renfro and John D. Foret. Friend of CRCL Awards are being given to chefs Brigade and Lindsay Allday. CRCL is also honoring its Volunteer of the Year, Clay Cavignac; and Youth Volunteer of the Year, Kylie Miller.

CRCL, which was founded in 1988 as a statewide nonprofit dedicated to coastal restoration in Louisiana, has presented the Coastal Stewardship Awards since the mid-1990s. The organization’s mission is to unite people in action to achieve a thriving, sustainable Louisiana coast for all.

“We are excited to celebrate these coastal champions at State of the Coast,” said Kimberly Reyher, CRCL’s executive director. “If it seems like the restoration of Louisiana’s coast is accelerating, it’s because of people and organizations like this. Our coastal communities owe them a debt of gratitude, and presenting them awards is one of the highlights of our conference.”