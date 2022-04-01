Crawlins Seafood Celebrates Grand Opening In Terrytown

Crawlins Seafood in Terrytown (Photo Courtesy of JEDCO)

TERRYTOWN, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new Jefferson Parish-based seafood restaurant on Thursday. The Crawlins Seafood grand opening celebration included comments from elected officials and key partners along with a traditional dragon dance to commemorate the day. Crawlins Seafood utilized a Jefferson Growth (JEDgrow) Loan to open the vibrant startup eatery in Terrytown.

Founded by cousins Jimmy and Anthony Nguyen, Crawlins Seafood serves up heaping platters of boiled and fried seafood, poboys, gumbo, and a rotating menu of daily lunch specials, ranging from red beans and rice to baked chicken. The traditional Cajun fare is elevated by a list of unique flavored sauces, all dreamed up by the restaurant’s enterprising owner. The 2,000 square-foot business, based right off Terry Parkway, offers a brightly lit gathering space for dine-in or take-out. Crawlins Seafood’s defining feature is a colorful floor-to-ceiling mural depicting key New Orleans landmarks.

Jimmy Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American hairstylist-turned-restaurateur, worked with JEDCO to launch his new business, bringing to life his longtime dream of owning a restaurant. The economic development organization financed approximately 65% of the $230,000 investment. The loan covered the purchase of new equipment, leasehold improvements, working capital, and inventory costs. Crawlins Seafood created 15 new jobs in Jefferson Parish.

“Because of the financial and entrepreneurial support from JEDCO, I am finally able to put into practice years of recipe research that fuses my love for traditional Cajun and Asian fare,” said Nguyen. “For me, Crawlins Seafood represents my love for food, my love for the West Bank, and is proof that the son of Vietnamese immigrants can succeed with some grit, perseverance, and a supportive network of family and friends.”

“JEDCO’s loan programs offer a unique opportunity to provide entrepreneurs with the financing needed to accomplish their business goals, achieve their visions for the future, and open their doors,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “We are so proud to support the grand opening of this new minority-owned business in Terrytown. Terrytown has long been an area of focus and revitalization for JEDCO. The opening of Crawlins Seafood marks new jobs, investment, and opportunities in a neighborhood poised for continued economic growth. This project is a great example of the excellent work JEDCO’s Finance Team delivers regularly. We look forward to seeing Crawlins grow in Terrytown this year and beyond.”

Crawlins Seafood is located at 506 Terry Parkway in Terrytown. The business is open Monday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.