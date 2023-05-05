Craig Wigginton Named Gifted Healthcare CIO

NEW ORLEANS – Gifted Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, announced that Craig Wigginton has been named chief information officer.

“Our team continues to invest in automation and AI technology to enhance the experience of our clients and clinicians,” said Dennis Ducham, Gifted Healthcare CEO. “Craig Wigginton is a highly experienced and accomplished leader in the healthcare technology space, and he will provide essential insight and lead our teams as we continue to develop these initiatives.”

Wigginton brings to Gifted more than two decades of experience in technology leadership roles, including cloud software, customer experience, and technology operations. He has helped companies achieve their digital transformation across the full spectrum of healthcare arenas.

“I’m excited to join Gifted Healthcare’s exceptional leadership team,” said Wigginton. “The new technology solutions we implement will have an immediate positive impact on our clinicians and partners, allowing us to meet their needs more holistically and efficiently. I look forward to contributing to that mission.”

Wigginton joins Gifted Healthcare from Icario where he was the chief technology officer. Prior to Icario, he served as CTO for Altruista Health, where he led a global team of more than 400 product, technology and implementation professionals to provide a suite of tech solutions for healthcare providers across the United States.

Before focusing his career on healthcare, Wigginton was a founding engineer for Pharos Technologies and built large-scale solutions at several telecommunications companies, including AT&T. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University.

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, Gifted Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides workforce solutions for healthcare partners and career opportunities for clinicians.