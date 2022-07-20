Craig Marcello Joins Dardis Couvillon & Associates
METAIRIE — Dardis Couvillon & Associates, a financial services and insurance provider, has welcomed Craig Marcello in the role of vice president and financial consultant. Marcello will give clients personalized guidance on managing their investments and on meeting their financial planning goals. His background in wealth management includes working as an advisor, financial planner and director at global wealth management organizations for more than 20 years.