Crabtree to Lead World Trade Center of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Harrison Crabtree has taken on the role of director at the World Trade Center New Orleans, which partnered last year with regional economic development booster Greater New Orleans Inc. Crabtree spent the past six and a half years at GNO Inc. focusing on policy, research and international business development. He’s a lifelong New Orleanian with an academic background in foreign affairs.

“I am committed to working with you to support an environment where your business can thrive and where international trade will continue to be a pillar of our economy,” he wrote in an email to WTCNO members. “We will proactively pursue foreign direct investment opportunities through the development of a steady pipeline of business leads and prospects, and we will work in conjunction with key stakeholders to support the full life cycle of relevant business attraction projects.”

The WTCNO is introducing a flat $1,000 membership fee along with new member benefits. The group is also planning to re-establish a social space for members.