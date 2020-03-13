Cox Will Speed Up Service for Some During Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – Cox has announced additional plans to support residential customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Cox is upgrading internet speeds for select residential packages and implementing a variety of other changes to provide support and relief for our customers and communities in greatest need.

“As learning and work for many shift to the home, we want customers to have access to the internet speeds and resources that help them to remain productive,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “During these uncertain times, we don’t want our residential customers to worry about their internet connection. Our network is built to handle peak use day and night to meet the full needs of families’ demands for entertainment, school assignments and late-night deadlines.”

For the next 60 days Cox said it will be extending the following:

Residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages will be automatically upgraded to speeds of 50 Mbps.

For those tiers, Cox is extending its Cox Complete Care remote desktop support at no charge to residential customers with remote helpdesk and assistance for loading new applications they may need to use during this time like online classroom support applications and web conferencing services.

In addition to the above, an upgrade to our Essential customers from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps, originally planned for later in the year, will be deployed now.





